Tiger replacement Sepp Straka shares lead in the Bahamas
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sepp Straka is part of the Hero World Challenge as the replacement for Tiger Woods. He gave up a big week of activities at home in Alabama and made it all worth the while. Straka had a 69 and shares the lead with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and 20-year-old Tom Kim. Straka was planning to play a two-day match for his home club Shoal Creek. He had the wedding of J.T. Poston. And on Saturday the Georgia alum was going to the SEC title game. He gave it up to play when Woods withdrew with a foot injury.