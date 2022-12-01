Shibutani siblings elected to US Figure Skating Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani along with Paul E. George, who served as the director of the U.S. Olympic Committee, were elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame on Thursday. The trio will be inducted Jan. 28 during the U.S. figure skating championships in San Jose, California. The Shibutani siblings were two-time Olympians who won a pair of bronze medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games before stepping away from the sport in their prime. They also were three-time world medalists, earned medals at each of their 14 national championships and were two-time senior U.S. champions.

