Rossi ousts billionaire Lisin to head Olympic shooting body
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Italian official Luciano Rossi has beaten incumbent president and Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin to become the new head of the governing body for Olympic shooting. Rossi beat Lisin to become president of the International Shooting Sport Federation on Wednesday in an unusually close and combative election for an Olympic federation. The ISSF did not provide a breakdown of the voting when it announced the result on Thursday. The German Shooting Federation says it was 136 to Rossi and 127 to Lisin.