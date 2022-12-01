Ravens try to rebound from loss against struggling Broncos

Baltimore hosts Denver this weekend after the Ravens beat the Broncos 23-7 in 2021. The biggest game between these teams came in the postseason on Jan. 12, 2013. That’s when the Ravens beat the top-seeded Broncos 38-35 in double overtime, propelling Baltimore toward a Super Bowl title. Peyton Manning threw for seven touchdowns in a 49-27 rout of the Ravens in the 2013 opener eight months later. That win kickstarted the Broncos’ run to Super Bowl 48.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.