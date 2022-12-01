Old foes meet as Boise State hosts Fresno State for MW title

Boise State and Fresno State clash yet again in the Mountain West championship game on Saturday. It’s the fourth time the rivals will meet for the conference title. Boise State has won twice; Fresno State won the last time the teams met in the championship game in 2018. The Broncos beat the Bulldogs 40-20 back in October in Boise, but Fresno State was without QB Jake Haener. Haener has been on a tear since returning from an ankle injury with 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Broncos leaned heavily on their run game in the first meeting and need big games again from RB George Holani and QB Taylen Green.

By The Associated Press

