Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College didn’t score in the last 2:25 of the first half and had just two free throws in the second before Devin McGlockton’s dunk with 11:07 to play. McGlockton scored 20 points for Boston College (5-3).

