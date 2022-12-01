Morocco reaches last 16 of World Cup, beats Canada 2-1

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco has advanced to the last 16 at the World Cup for only the second time after clinging on for a 2-1 win over Canada. The Moroccans’ only other trip past the group stage came in 1986. Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error from Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to chip the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second goal. Canada got one back through an own-goal by Nayef Aguerd but goes home after losing all three games.

