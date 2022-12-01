Skip to Content
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The felony was filed this week, nearly two months after the alleged incident. Defense lawyer John Shea says Smith was in the process of getting a concealed-weapon permit when he was stopped by police. Smith is a 21-year-old team co-captain who has started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons. No. 2 Michigan is playing Purdue on Saturday for the Big Ten championship. Athletic director Warde Manuel says Smith will continue to participate with the team.

