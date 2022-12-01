Maye, UNC stand in way of Clemson’s 7th ACC title in 8 years

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels stand in the way of the Clemson Tigers winning their seventh Atlantic Coast Conference championship in the last eight seasons. The two teams face off Saturday night at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. There are some observers who believe Maybe warrants Heisman Trophy consideration, although the Tar Heels struggles offensively down the stretch have dampened some of that enthusiasm. Still, Maye is a dangerous threat and a QB who some pro scouts already believe has the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He’s thrown for 3,847 yards and 35 TDs to go along with 629 yards rushing and six TDs.

