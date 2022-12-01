Lawrence leads South African Open after 8-under 64

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate. Ross Fisher of England and Jens Fahrbring of Sweden are both one shot off the lead after one round. Matti Schmid, Scott Jamieson and JJ Senekal are all two strokes back after shooting 66s. The tournament is the second of three events in South Africa this month as part of the European tour’s 2023 season.

