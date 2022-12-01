CINCINNATI — Led by Colby Jones’ 16 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the SE Louisiana Lions 95-63 on Wednesday night. The Musketeers are now 5-3 on the season, while the Lions dropped to 4-4.

