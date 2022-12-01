Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising and so are their ticket prices for next season. The Jets are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. They will be increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016. After raising parking costs for the first time at MetLife Stadium this season, there will be no increase next year. Season ticket holders will save between 25% and 40% more on season-long parking than those who purchase for individual games.

