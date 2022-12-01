Florida QB Kitna leaves jail as child porn details emerge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna has been released from jail on $80,000 bond a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police say included images images of a man having sex with a young girl. A judge set the bond and as conditions for Kitna’s release ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access. Kitna sobbed into his hands when his parents, including former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, address the court during a 75-minute appearance. Jon and Jennifer Kitna said they would supervise their 19-year-old son back home in Burleson, Texas.

