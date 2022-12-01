Fast & smooth Odermatt proves to be ski racer to catch again
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — The ski racer to beat these days is Marco Odermatt of Switzerland. The 25-year-old’s combination of speed and smoothness allowed him to capture a giant slalom gold medal at the Beijing Games and an overall World Cup title last season. He has started strong this season, going 3-for-3 in finishing on the World Cup podium, including two wins. Odermatt will be among the favorites in all three speed events at the World Cup stop in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this weekend.