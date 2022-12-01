Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The budding chemistry between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens is paying off. The two rookies quickly have formed a bond that has helped Pittsburgh’s offense take a step forward in recent weeks. Pickens and Pickett hooked up twice during the game-winning drive against Indianapolis. Pickett found Pickens for a 13-yard gain on third down early in the drive. The two connected again on a 2-point conversion that gave the Steelers a seven-point lead. The 4-7 Steelers visit 5-6 Atlanta in Week 13.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.