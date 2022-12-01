Bridges, Roberts lead Georgia past Hampton 73-54

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Terry Roberts added 16 points, and Georgia defeated Hampton 73-54. Bridges, a 6-foot-11 senior, made 9 of 13 shots, and was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Roberts added six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs and reserve forward Jailyn Ingram scored 14 points, which included 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Justin Hill led Georgia with six assists. Ingram made three 3-pointers in the first half and Roberts added two as the Bulldogs made 8 of 14 from distance on the way to a 41-26 halftime lead. Jordan Nesbitt finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Hampton.

