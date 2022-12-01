Brazil to decide on Neymar after Cameroon game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil says it will reevaluate Neymar’s condition and decide about his chances of playing against at this year’s World Cup after Friday’s game against Cameroon. Neymar hurt his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia and was ruled out for the rest of group stage. Also not playing against Cameroon because of injury were right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro. Brazil assistant coach Cléber Xavier says Brazil has “a plan prepared for their return.” He did not elaborate on the plan. Brazil team doctors have not yet given a timetable on Neymar’s return.

