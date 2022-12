AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Martinez is leaving as coach of Belgium’s national team following the squad’s World Cup exit. The Belgians drew 0-0 with Croatia and were eliminated from the tournament in Qatar. Martinez says “that was my last game for the national team.” Martinez coached Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. He was in charge of the team for six years.

