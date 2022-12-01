49ers DE Nick Bosa provides reason for concern for Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Miami coach Mike McDaniel spent enough time with Nick Bosa during his time as an assistant in San Francisco to know what he’ll be dealing with when he faces his former team for the first time. Bosa has developed into one of the top pass rushers in the game thanks in part to a devotion to the craft that McDaniel joked had him practicing pass rush moves on hand sanitizers, lecterns and almost any other inanimate objects in his way. Bosa has 11 1/2 sacks and 30 quarterback hits so far this season for the 49ers.

