WNBA teams to play record 40-game schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA teams will play a record 40-game schedule this upcoming season that begins on May 19. All 12 teams will have games the opening weekend, starting with New York playing Washington and Connecticut facing Indiana. Las Vegas and Connecticut, who played in the WNBA Finals last season, will play three times with consecutive games in Connecticut on June 6 and 8 and then in Las Vegas on July 1. The regular season concludes on Sept. 10 with all 12 teams playing.

