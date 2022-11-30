Sun hire Darius Taylor as GM, promote Tuck to assistant GM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun have hired Darius Taylor as the team’s general manager and added assistant GM to Morgan Tuck’s title. Taylor takes over for Curt Miller, who served as Connecticut’s coach and general manager before he left to take the coaching job with Los Angeles last month. Taylor had been with Atlanta since 2017, rising from assistant coach to interim head coach and assistant GM in 2021. The 28-year-old Tuck has been working in the Sun’s front office since retiring in 2021 because of injuries.

