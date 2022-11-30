Steelers RB Harris misses practice with abdominal injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an abdominal injury. Harris was injured in the first half of a 24-17 win at Indianapolis and did not practice as the Steelers began preparing for a trip to Atlanta. His status for the game is uncertain. Backup running back Jaylen Warren did return to practice after sitting out the Colts game with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Miles Boykin also returned to practice missing last week with an oblique injury.

