Ravens OC Roman in contact with Stanford about vacancy
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been in contact with Stanford about its coaching vacancy. Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that. Stanford is in the market for a new coach after David Shaw stepped down. Harbaugh said he thinks the talks are very preliminary right now. Roman is in his fourth season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant at Stanford for two seasons from 2009 to 2010 under Harbaugh’s brother Jim.