Pesce’s winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation. The Hurricanes escaped with the victory on a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season. Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots but was left all alone on the sequence that ended with Pesce’s winner.

