Pesce’s winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation. The Hurricanes escaped with the victory on a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season. Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots but was left all alone on the sequence that ended with Pesce’s winner.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.