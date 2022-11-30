Parrish hits late 3 to give Aztecs 72-69 win over UC Irvine
By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left to give host No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind 72-69 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night. Nathan Mensah scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs (5-2), who came into the game looking to rebound after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational last week. DJ Davis scored 28 points to lead the Anteaters (6-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.