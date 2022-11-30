LA Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers the day after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in relief during a 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. Only one NHL goalie has a save percentage lower than Petersen’s .868 this season. But the move comes as a surprise given Petersen was considered the heir apparent to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Quick’s contract expires after this season. Petersen is signed for two more years at an annual salary cap hit of $5 million.