Kahkonen stops 28 shots, Sharks blank Canadiens 4-0
MONTREAL (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for his first shutout for San Jose, and the Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Tomas Hertl scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter. Matt Nieto and Logan Couture also scored as the Sharks opened a four-game set against Eastern Conference teams by snapping a three-game losing streak. Kahkonen, re-signed in the summer after playing 36 games last season for Minnesota and San Jose, had allowed four or more goals in four of his last five games. Filling in for injured starter James Reimer, Kahkonen recorded his first shutout since March 16, 2021. Jake Allen made 20 saves for Montreal.