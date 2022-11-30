Josi scores in overtime as Predators beat Ducks 2-1
By JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists. Nashville played for the first time since last Monday, after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena on Friday, leading to the postponement of that afternoon’s game against Colorado and Saturday’s game against Columbus. Troy Terry scored, and John Gibson made 39 saves for the Ducks, losers of three straight and six of seven.