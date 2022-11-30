Hawkins has triple-double, No. 16 Illinois thumps Syracuse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 16 Illinois thumped Syracuse 73-44 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Neither team shot well, but Illinois hit 6 of its 15 3-point attempts in the second half to send the Orange home with their third straight loss. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting for the Illini. All of his makes were 3s. Jesse Edwards had nine points and 17 rebounds to lead Syracuse, and Judah Mintz also scored nine. Hawkins sent a lively crowd into a frenzy by securing his 10th rebound to complete the triple-double with 1:34 to go.

