Ex-Charleston Southern assistant Giardina returning as coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern has brought back former assistant Gabe Giardina as its new head coach. Athletic director Jeff Barber announced Giardina’s hire Wednesday. Giardina spent the past five-plus seasons at Division II Albany State where he went 37-17. This is Giardina’s third time with the Buccaneers. He served as running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2008-11 and offensive coordinator from 2013-16. Giardina takes over for Autry Denson, the former Notre Dame running back and assistant coach who was let go earlier this month.

