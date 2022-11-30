Defense coming through for attack-minded Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil brought a lot of attacking power to the World Cup but it’s been the defense impressing the most for the five-time champion in Qatar. Brazil is yet to allow an attempt on target after two group games. Goalkeeper Alisson has been mostly a spectator and defensive midfielder Casemiro has been nearly perfect. Central defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos have performed at a high level from the start. Brazil opened its World Cup campaign by defeating Serbia 2-0 with two second-half goals by striker Richarlison. It then beat Switzerland 1-0 with an 83rd-minute winner by Casemiro.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.