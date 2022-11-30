Buckeyes’ Stroud repeats as Big Ten offensive player of year

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year. Stroud extended to five years the Buckeyes’ streak of winning the top offensive honor. Stroud finished the regular season as the nation’s leader in efficiency rating and co-leader in touchdown passes with 37. Singleton has rushed for 941 yards and has run for more than 100 in three games. His 10 rushing touchdowns are a school freshman record.

