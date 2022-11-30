Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, behind goals by Taylor Hall. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning had won six of their last seven games.

