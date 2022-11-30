Belgium coach: ‘Golden Generation’ legacy is already set

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the legacy of the team’s “Golden Generation” is already firmly established whether or not Belgium wins its decisive World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at the last two European Championships. But more was expected from a team that was long ranked No. 1 by FIFA and features standout attacking players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. Martinez says that “leaving a legacy goes a lot further than winning a tournament.” He adds that “this group of players deserves respect” and “deserves admiration for what they’ve done.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.