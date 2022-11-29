Washington rallies to continue mastery of Seattle 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn’t miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line. Seattle’s Viktor Rajkovic made a 3-pointer and a jump shot 1:50 into the second half for a 47-40 advantage. The Huskies took control from there and outscored Seattle 25-3 in a little more than the next nine minutes. Cameron Tyson scored 18 points for Seattle.

