Veterans keep important role in Spain’s young World Cup team
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique went out to the field and began talking to some of his players after the final whistle of Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup. He spent more time with Sergio Busquets, the only remaining member of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010. Busquets and the other veterans in the team are still playing an important role for Luis Enrique in Qatar even though Spain has one of the youngest squads of the tournament.