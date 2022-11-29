Truong leads Gonzaga past Maine as Lady Zags crack top 25

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 just hours after entering the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter and turned a 22-20 advantage into a 10-point lead (32-22) at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored Maine 17-9 in the third for a 49-31 lead and played it out from there. Backup Sarah Talon scored 13 points for Maine.

