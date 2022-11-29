Strong field minus Woods in Bahamas, Australia a mixed event

A top-heavy field in the Bahamas is missing Tiger Woods. The tournament host of the Hero World Challenge had to withdraw because of a foot injury. Woods hasn’t played since missing the cut in the British Open. He still plans to play a 12-hole match next week and the PNC Championship with his son. The 20-man field at Albany in Nassau, Bahama has 15 of the top 20 players in the world. The Australian Open has a men’s and women’s competition held at the same time at Kingston Heath and Victoria in the Melbourne sand belt. Also on tap is the South African Open.

By The Associated Press

