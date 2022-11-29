Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference. He said not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments. Coach Josh McDaniels’ job status was called into question. But the Raiders responded with road victories against Denver and Seattle. At 4-7, Las Vegas remains well out of playoff position, but the team is coming together behind Carr and running back Josh Jacobs.