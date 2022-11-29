Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29.

