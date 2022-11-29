Georgia’s surging running game to test LSU in SEC title game

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A healthy Kenny McIntosh and strong play from the offensive line have No. 1 Georgia’s running game peaking just in time for the postseason. The Bulldogs ran for more than 200 yards in each of their last two regular-season games, providing valuable momentum for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta. The Tigers’ run defense will try to recover after struggling in last week’s 38-23 loss to Texas A&M. Last week, Georgia led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime before adding more emphasis to the running game in the second half of a 37-14 win.

