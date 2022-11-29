Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is leaving the team at the end of next month after four years in which they often struggled to keep up with Formula One’s leaders. Binotto has been with Ferrari for 28 years and took over the team principal role in 2019. The team was winless in 2020 and 2021. It started 2022 promisingly as Charles Leclerc won two of the opening three races. His title challenge fizzled out as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the championship with ease.