Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid scored seven points in the final minute as the Sixers rallied. Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Shake Milton had 21 for the Sixers. Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 18 points apiece. Embiid had missed the previous four games, and Philadelphia went 3-1 in that span.

