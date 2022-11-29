Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games. Kyrie Irving added 20 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets (11-11), who had to play the second half without Ben Simmons after he was bothered by knee soreness. Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner chipped in 21 for the Magic.

