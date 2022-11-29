Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It was a November to forget for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina. Both teams in the ACC Championship game on Saturday had hopes entering the month of running the table and reaching the College Football Playoff. Instead, both lost twice and saw their playoff chances disappear. Clemson lost its undefeated season at Notre Dame, then fell to rival South Carolina this past Saturday. North Carolina dropped its past two games at home to Georgia Tech and rival North Carolina State. Both coaches say their players must focus on the opportunity ahead and not the chances lost.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.