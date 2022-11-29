Cameroon goalkeeper Onana leaves World Cup after dispute

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has apparently left the World Cup and is going home after being dropped from the country’s squad for disciplinary reasons. A photo posted by a Cameroonian journalist on social media shows the Inter Milan goalkeeper at the airport. The Cameroon team spokesman did not immediately answer calls seeking confirmation that Onana had left the squad. Onana’s exit follows an apparent dispute with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over team tactics. Song said Onana was dropped for Monday’s 3-3 draw with Serbia for disciplinary reasons after having played in Cameroon’s opening game at the World Cup.

