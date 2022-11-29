Angels’ Ohtani voted majors’ top DH for 2nd straight year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors’ best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston’s Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022. Ohtani won the AL MVP award unanimously in 2021 and finished second in the MVP voting this season. He is the first player to win the designated hitter trophy in back-to-back years since David Ortiz won it five straight times from 2003-07.

