Wolfsburg releases ex-Germany forward Max Kruse
WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Former Germany forward Max Kruse has agreed to a release from Wolfsburg after not playing for nearly three months because of an injury and a dispute with coach Niko Kovac. The 34-year-old Kruse played Wolfsburg’s first five Bundesliga games of the season but was dropped by in September by Kovac. The coach criticized his attitude and said he lacked focus. Kruse has not played since and was recently sidelined with a muscle tear. His last game for the club was Sept. 3.