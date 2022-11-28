Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods is out before he ever got back. Woods has withdrawn from his own Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Woods says the injury occurred as he was preparing to play in the 20-man field at Albany Golf Club. He has played only three times this year, all of them in majors. He played four rounds at the Masters, three at the PGA Championship and missed the cut after two rounds of the British Open. Woods still plans to play a made-for-TV match and the PNC Championship with his son.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.