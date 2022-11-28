Theo Hernandez wants to win World Cup for France and brother
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Theo Hernandez wants to win the World Cup for France. And for his elder brother. Lucas Hernandez was in tears when he went off after rupturing the ACL in his right knee early into France’s 4-1 opening win against Australia. Younger brother Theo replaced him at left back. Theo says “I want to bring the trophy back for him.” He’s doing well so far. When he set up the prolific Kylian Mbappe for France’s winning goal in the 2-1 win against Denmark they jumped into each other’s arms.